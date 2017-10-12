FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Russia may send more Iskander missiles to Kaliningrad after U.S. moves: RIA cites senior MP
Sections
Featured
California 'horror' fires burn on, 40 dead in one week
California wildfires
California 'horror' fires burn on, 40 dead in one week
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
October 12, 2017 / 1:39 PM / 3 days ago

Russia may send more Iskander missiles to Kaliningrad after U.S. moves: RIA cites senior MP

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia may send more Iskander tactical missiles to its Kaliningrad exclave in response to the latest U.S. actions in the Baltics, the RIA news agency cited the head of the lower house of parliament’s defense committee, Vladimir Shamanov, as saying on Thursday.

Russia accused the United States on Thursday of illegally building up its forces in Poland and the Baltic region, saying it had quietly deployed an entire armored division in breach of the main pact that governs Moscow’s relations with NATO.

Reporting by Polina Nikolskaya; Editing by Dmitry Solovyov

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.