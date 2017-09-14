FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Head of Russian general staff reassures NATO over war games: RIA
#World News
September 14, 2017 / 4:29 PM / a month ago

Head of Russian general staff reassures NATO over war games: RIA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Armoured vehicles fire during the Zapad-2017 war games, held by Russian and Belarussian servicemen, at an undisclosed location in Belarus, September 14, 2017. Vayar military information agency/Belarussian Defence Ministry/Handout via REUTERS

MOSCOW (Reuters) - General Valery Gerasimov, the chief of Russia’s general staff, told Curtis Scaparrotti, a U.S general who is NATO Supreme Allied Commander in Europe, that Moscow’s latest military exercise was purely defensive, the RIA news agency reported.

RIA said that Gerasimov was referring to the exercise, codenamed “Zapad”, or “West”, which began on Thursday and will last until Sept. 20. It is being conducted on military ranges in Belarus, western Russia, Russia’s exclave of Kaliningrad and in the Baltic Sea.

NATO is closely watching the exercises and says they are larger than the 12,700 servicemen Moscow has publicized, actually numbering some 100,000 troops, and involve firing nuclear-capable ballistic missiles.

Reporting by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Andrew Osborn

