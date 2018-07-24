FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 24, 2018 / 1:47 PM / Updated an hour ago

Russia says it would respond if Sweden, Finland drawn into NATO: Ifax

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Tuesday Moscow would respond if Sweden and Finland were drawn into the NATO alliance and that such expansion would undermine global security, the Interfax news agency reported.

FILE PHOTO: Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu delivers a speech during the annual Moscow Conference on International Security (MCIS) in Moscow, Russia April 4, 2018. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Shoigu also said last week’s summit in Helsinki between President Donald Trump and President Vladimir Putin could lead to deeper military cooperation between Russia and the United States as well as NATO countries.

Reporting by Polina Ivanova; Writing by Tom Balmforth; editing by John Stonestreet

