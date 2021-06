FILE PHOTO: Russian opposition politicians Alexei Navalny, Lyubov Sobol and Ivan Zhdanov take part in a rally to mark the 5th anniversary of opposition politician Boris Nemtsov's murder and to protest against proposed amendments to the country's constitution, in Moscow, Russia February 29, 2020. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov/File Photo

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Ivan Zhdanov, a close ally of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny and the head of Navalny’s anti-corruption foundation, has been put on a federal wanted list, according to Russia’s interior ministry.

A Russian court this week ruled that the foundation was an extremist organisation, effectively outlawing it.