Kremlin critic Navalny "in much better condition", ally says

FILE PHOTO: Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny waits for the start of a hearing for the delivery of the European court of Human Rights Grand Chamber judgment regarding his case against Russia at the court in Strasbourg, France, November 15, 2018. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny’s health has improved, and he is keeping in touch with measures being taken against his campaigning group, his ally Ivan Zhdanov said on Friday.

Navalny’s allies said in April his health was dire, and he was moved to a prison hospital for treatment.

“Alexei Navalny is in a much better condition now and every time he is told some news he says he is shocked,” Zhdanov told the Ekho Moskvy radio station, referring to the banning of Navalny’s anti-corruption foundation.

“He tries to stay updated on the agenda, to keep in touch with what is going on and gives legal advice to lawyers ... overall, everything is fine.”