October 8, 2018 / 3:17 PM / Updated 3 hours ago

Russia says alleged spies in Netherlands were testing embassy IT systems

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia’s foreign ministry said four Russians accused by the Netherlands of hacking were traveling with technical equipment intended to test their embassy’s IT systems in the Hague, Interfax news agency reported on Monday.

Dutch authorities said last week they had disrupted a Russian hacking mission when they caught four men in April with spying equipment at a hotel next to the headquarters of the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons.

Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Writing by Tom Balmforth; Editing by Richard Balmforth

