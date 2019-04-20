Nine in critical condition after fire at Russia's NKNK petrochemical complex

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Nine people were hospitalized in critical condition after a fire engulfed Russia’s Nizhnekamskneftekhim (NKNK) petrochemical complex in the Republic of Tatarstan on Friday, TASS news agency reported citing the local health ministry.

A spokesman for the emergencies ministry confirmed that in total 17 people had incurred burns “of different degrees” in the fire in the city’s industrial zone, but he was not able to say if the incident occurred at the plant.

The ministry said that production had not been interrupted and that there was no danger of hazardous materials being leaked.