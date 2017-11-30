FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#World News
November 30, 2017 / 12:37 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Kremlin says U.S. idea to cut all ties with N.Korea simplistic

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The Kremlin said on Thursday that the main question now is finding a solution to the North Korea crisis rather then cutting all ties with Pyongyang.

U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley on Wednesday called for other countries to sever all ties with Pyongyang, including cutting trade links and expelling North Korean workers.

“Cutting all relations would be too simple,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told a conference call with reporters.

reporting by Maria Tsvetkova; writing by Denis Pinchuk; editing by Dmitry Solovyov

