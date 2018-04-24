Russia's NLMK says finds out in June if exempt from U.S. tariffs

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia’s top steel producer NLMK said on Tuesday it expects a decision in June on its application to be excluded from new U.S. tariffs, adding that the market may see some sharp price swings ahead of this time.

Speaking on a call with investors, chief executive Grigory Fedorishin said NLMK is currently keeping stocks at its U.S. division “lean”, and is deciding every two weeks whether to maintain the supply chain.