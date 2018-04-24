FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Commodities
April 24, 2018 / 2:59 PM / Updated 37 minutes ago

Russia's NLMK says finds out in June if exempt from U.S. tariffs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia’s top steel producer NLMK said on Tuesday it expects a decision in June on its application to be excluded from new U.S. tariffs, adding that the market may see some sharp price swings ahead of this time.

Speaking on a call with investors, chief executive Grigory Fedorishin said NLMK is currently keeping stocks at its U.S. division “lean”, and is deciding every two weeks whether to maintain the supply chain.

Reporting by Polina Ivanova, Anastasia Lyrchikova and Andrey Kuzmin; Writing by Polina Ivanova; Editing by Vladimir Soldatkin

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.