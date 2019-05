LIPETSK, Russia (Reuters) - Vladimir Lisin, controlling shareholder at Russia’s largest steelmaker NLMK, called for Russia to consider trade barriers on some Chinese metals products, based on quality and dumping concerns.

Lisin told reporters on Thursday the U.S.-China trade war - that has seen the U.S. impose tariffs on $200 billion in Chinese goods - would have a neutral effect on Russian steel overall, but that some fine-tuning was needed.