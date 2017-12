MOSCOW (Reuters) - Alexei Miller, head of Russian gas giant Gazprom, said in a conference call on Tuesday that its European partners in the Nord Stream-2 pipeline project have fulfilled their financing obligations for 2017.

The pipeline will allow state-owned Gazprom to pump more gas to Europe, where the project has divided opinion.

Gazprom is partnered in the project by Uniper, Wintershall , Shell, OMV and Engie.