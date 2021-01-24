Nord Stream 2 says pipe-laying vessel has started works in Danish waters

FILE PHOTO: The logo of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project is seen on a pipe at Chelyabinsk pipe rolling plant owned by ChelPipe Group in Chelyabinsk, Russia, February 26, 2020. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov/File Photo

MOSCOW (Reuters) - A pipe-laying vessel has started work in Danish waters ahead of the resumption of the construction of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, the consortium behind the project said on Sunday.

The construction of the pipeline, which would double the capacity of the existing Nord Stream link from Russia to Germany, was suspended in December 2019 following a threat of sanctions from the United States.

“The laybarge Fortuna has started works in the construction corridor in the Danish EEZ, ahead of the resumption of the Nord Stream 2 construction,” Nord Stream 2 said.

“All works are performed in line with relevant permits.”