Energy & Environment

Nord Stream 2 completes laying pipes in German waters - DPA

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: A road sign directs traffic towards the Nord Stream 2 gas line landfall facility entrance in Lubmin, Germany, September 10, 2020. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The Russia-led Nord Stream 2 consortium has completed laying pipes for the project in German waters, DPA news agency reported on Monday.

The Russian pipe-laying vessel Fortuna has left the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline construction site in the Baltic Sea, Refinitiv Eikon data showed on Monday, indicating the 2.6-km stretch of the project in German waters may have been completed.

Reporting by Andrey Ostroukh and Vladimir Soldatkin. Editing by Mark Potter

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

