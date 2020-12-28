Nord Stream 2 completes laying pipes in German waters - DPA

FILE PHOTO: A road sign directs traffic towards the Nord Stream 2 gas line landfall facility entrance in Lubmin, Germany, September 10, 2020. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The Russia-led Nord Stream 2 consortium has completed laying pipes for the project in German waters, DPA news agency reported on Monday.

The Russian pipe-laying vessel Fortuna has left the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline construction site in the Baltic Sea, Refinitiv Eikon data showed on Monday, indicating the 2.6-km stretch of the project in German waters may have been completed.