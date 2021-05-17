Watchdog allows Nord Stream 2 construction to begin in German waters - TASS

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Germany’s Federal Maritime and Hydrographic Agency has granted permission for construction to begin on a two-kilometre stretch of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline in German waters, the TASS news agency reported on Monday.
The contested Nord Stream 2 pipeline that the United States opposes would pump Russian natural gas to Germany under the Baltic Sea, bypassing Ukraine.
Reporting by Anton Kolodyazhnyy; writing by Tom Balmforth; editing by Katya Golubkova
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.