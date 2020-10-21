Kremlin calls U.S. sanctions on Nord Stream 2 'unfriendly and destructive'

FILE PHOTO: A road sign directs traffic towards the Nord Stream 2 gas line landfall facility entrance in Lubmin, Germany, September 10, 2020. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The Kremlin said on Wednesday that U.S. sanctions targeting the Russia-led Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project were unfriendly and destructive.

The State Department said on Tuesday that Secretary of State Mike Pompeo would submit a report to Congress on sanctions against vessels engaged in pipe-laying for Nord Stream 2.

Construction of the 1,230-km Nord Stream 2 pipeline to Germany is almost complete, barring a roughly 120 km final stretch in Danish waters.

Work stopped in December after pipe-laying company Swiss-Dutch Allseas suspended operations because of U.S. sanctions targeting companies providing vessels.