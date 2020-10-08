Russia says Poland's Nord Stream 2 fine is a move to please U.S.: Ifx

MOSCOW (Reuters) - A Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman said on Thursday that the decision by Poland to impose a hefty fine against Gazprom GAZP.MM for its part in the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project was taken to please Washington, Interfax news agency reported.
The spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, also said that the $7.6 billion fine undermines European energy security, according to the media outlet.
On Wednesday, Poland fined Russian gas giant Gazprom more than 29 billion zlotys ($7.6 billion) for building the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline without Warsaw’s approval.
Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin and Polina Ivanova; Editing by Toby Chopra
