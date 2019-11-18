Commodities
November 18, 2019 / 12:49 PM / Updated an hour ago

Russian firms seek Middle East partners for Nornickel JV

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian Platinum, VTB Bank and Russia’s Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) are seeking partners from the Middle East for a joint venture with Norilsk Nickel, businessman Musa Bazhaev told Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday.

Bazhaev, who is a financial backer of Russian Platinum, also said overall investments in the company’s joint project with Nornickel, Arctic Palladium, are estimated at $15 billion.

Reporting by Anastasia Lyrchikova; writing by Alexander Marrow; editing by Jason Neely

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
