Russian firms seek Middle East partners for Nornickel JV

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian Platinum, VTB Bank and Russia’s Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) are seeking partners from the Middle East for a joint venture with Norilsk Nickel, businessman Musa Bazhaev told Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday.

Bazhaev, who is a financial backer of Russian Platinum, also said overall investments in the company’s joint project with Nornickel, Arctic Palladium, are estimated at $15 billion.