MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian aluminum giant Rusal’s (0486.HK) application to a UK court to block a deal between companies owned by Russian businessmen Roman Abramovich and Vladimir Potanin will be heard on Thursday, the court said on its website.

In February, Potanin offered to buy a stake in Russian mining giant Norilsk Nickel (GMKN.MM) from Abramovich. Rusal, which also owns a stake in Nornickel, is seeking an injunction to block the deal.