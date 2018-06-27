FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 27, 2018 / 3:09 PM / in an hour

UK court rules in favor of Deripaska in battle of Russian billionaires

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Russian tycoon Oleg Deripaska was given a boost on Wednesday in a long-running battle for control of Norilsk Nickel when a London court ruled fellow investor Roman Abramovich did not have the right to sell a stake in the miner to a third businessman.

FILE PHOTO: Russian billionaire and owner of Chelsea football club Roman Abramovich arrives at Commercial Court in London January 19, 2012. REUTERS/Olivia Harris/File Photo

Deripaska, who controls aluminum giant Rusal (0486.HK), wants to stop Abramovich from selling Norilsk Nickel (Nornickel) (GMKN.MM) shares to Russian businessman Vladimir Potanin, saying that would violate a 2012 shareholder agreement.

At London’s High Court, Judge Stephen Philips ruled that such a sale by Abramovich, the owner of England’s Chelsea soccer club, would breach the terms of that shareholder pact.

He added the court would consider applications for permission to appeal.

“Rusal is pleased with today’s London court ruling. This completely vindicates Rusal’s decision to challenge the notice,” Rusal said.

Interros, which manages Potanin’s assets, declined to comment. Abramovich’s Millhouse was not immediately available to comment.

Reporting by Barbara Lewis; Writing by Barbara Lewis and Polina Devitt; Editing by Mark Potter

