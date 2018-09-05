Russia resumes coal supplies via North Korea: Ifax citing official

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia has resumed coal supplies through the North Korean port of Rajin, Interfax news agency reported on Wednesday, citing a Russian official in the Far East.

A cargo ship is loaded with coal during the opening ceremony of a new dock at the North Korean port of Rajin July 18, 2014. REUTERS/Yuri Maltsev/File Photo

Rajin has in the past been a transit point for Russian coal exports to South Korea. Andrey Tarasenko, the acting head of the Primorsky region, said the move did not violate Western sanctions against Pyongyang, Interfax reported.

The United States has been pressuring North Korea via sanctions to give up its nuclear weapons program and in August penalized two Russian shipping companies and six vessels it said were involved in the transfer of refined petroleum products to North Korean vessels in violation of United Nations’ restrictions..