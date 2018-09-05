Russia says visit by North Korean leader being discussed

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Moscow and Pyongyang are discussing the possibility of a visit by the North Korean leader, Kim Jong Un, to Russia, Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov said on Wednesday.

FILE PHOTO: North Korean leader Kim Jong Un inspects the completed railway that connects Koam and Dapchon, in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang May 24, 2018. KCNA/via REUTERS/File Photo

“The possibility of such a visit has been discussed, the invitation has been sent, we are discussing this with the Korean representatives but no date has been identified, there is no clear response from the Korean side yet,” Ushakov told journalists.