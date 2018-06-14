FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 14, 2018 / 1:19 PM / in 32 minutes

North Korean official hands a message to Putin from Kim Jong Un

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - A North Korean official handed a written message to Russian President Vladimir Putin from North Korean leader Kim Jong Un at a meeting with Putin on Thursday.

Russian President Vladimir Putin shakes hands with North Korea's President of the Supreme People's Assembly Kim Yong Nam during their meeting at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia June 14, 2018. Yuri Kadobnov/Pool via REUTERS

Earlier Putin had conveyed to the official, Kim Yong Nam, an invitation for the North Korean leader to visit Russia. Kim Young Nam heads the presidium of the Supreme People’s Assembly in North Korea.

Putin’s invitation to Kim Jong Un comes days after the reclusive North Korean leader held landmark talks in Singapore with U.S. President Donald Trump.

Reporting by Denis Pinchuk and Polina Devitt; Writing by Maria Tsvetkova; Editing by Gareth Jones

