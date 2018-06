MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin asked North Korean official Kim Yong Nam at their meeting on Thursday to pass an invitation to visit Russia in September to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

Russian President Vladimir Putin attends an awarding ceremony, marking the Day of Russia, at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia June 12, 2018. Yuri Kadobnov/Pool via REUTERS

Kim Yong Nam is head of the presidium of North Korea’s Supreme People’s Assembly.

Putin also said he welcomed the meeting between the North Korean leader and U.S. President Donald Trump.