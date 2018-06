MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin and his South Korean counterpart Moon Jae-in plan to discuss potential joint projects with North Korea during Moon’s visit to Moscow this week, RIA news agency reported citing a Russia’s foreign ministry official.

FILE PHOTO: Russian President Vladimir Putin and his South Korean counterpart Moon Jae-in shake hands during a meeting at the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok, Russia September 6, 2017. Sputnik/Mikhail Klimentyev/Kremlin via REUTERS

“We are planning to discuss this subject,” Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Igor Morgulov told reporters on Monday, according to RIA.