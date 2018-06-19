FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 19, 2018 / 9:33 AM / in 3 hours

North Korean leader says he wants to maintain high-level contacts with Russia: Kremlin aide

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - North Korea leader Kim Jong Un sent a letter to Russian President Vladimir Putin saying that he wants to maintain high-level contacts with Russia, Kremlin foreign policy aide Yuri Ushakov said on Tuesday, Ria Novosti news agency reported.

FILE PHOTO: North Korean leader Kim Jong Un smiles next to U.S. President Donald Trump (not pictured) at the Capella Hotel on Sentosa island in Singapore June 12, 2018. Kevin Lim/The Straits Times via REUTERS

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said earlier this month that Russia had invited Kim to visit the country and that he might come as part of an economic forum held in the far eastern city of Vladivostok in September.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov visited North Korea last month.

Reporting by Katya Golubkova; Writing by Kevin O'Flynn; Editing by Catherine Evans

