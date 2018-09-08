FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 8, 2018 / 11:58 AM / a few seconds ago

Russian lawmaker: North Korea's leader confirmed readiness to visit Russia - RIA

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Kim Jong Un has confirmed his readiness to visit Russia, the RIA news agency quoted speaker of the upper house of the Russian parliament, Valentina Matvienko, as saying after she met the North Korean leader in Pyongyang on Saturday.

Kim “wants peace”, Matvienko said.

North Korea is in talks with the United States about a step-by-step execution of commitments reached when Kim and U.S. President Donald Trump met at a summit in Singapore in June, another news agency, Interfax, reported, citing Matvienko.

Reporting by Polina Devitt; Editing by Catherine Evans

