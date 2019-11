FILE PHOTO: Frode Berg, a Norwegian national detained by Russian authorities on suspicion of espionage, looks out of a defendants' cage as he attends a court hearing in Moscow, Russia April 16, 2019. REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina/File Photo

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The Kremlin said on Wednesday it had received a formal pardon request from Frode Berg, a Norwegian national jailed in Russia for espionage, and that it would review the request in line with normal procedures.

Berg, a 63-year-old retired former guard on the Norwegian-Russian border, was detained in Moscow in December 2017 and tried behind closed doors this month. He pleaded not guilty to charges of spying on behalf of Norway.