Norwegian man jailed for spying in Russia asks for pardon: TASS

MOSCOW (Reuters) - A Norwegian national who was jailed in Russia earlier this year for spying, has formally asked Russian authorities to pardon him, TASS news agency cited his lawyer as saying on Thursday.

Frode Berg, a retired guard on the Norwegian-Russian border, was detained in December 2017 and jailed for 14 years after being convicted of gathering intelligence about nuclear submarines. He pleaded not guilty to charges of espionage on behalf of Norway.