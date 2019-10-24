Putin urged by official commission to pardon Norwegian man jailed for spying: Ifax

FILE PHOTO: Frode Berg, a Norwegian national detained by Russian authorities on suspicion of espionage, looks out of a defendants' cage as he attends a court hearing in Moscow, Russia April 16, 2019. REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina/File Photo

MOSCOW (Reuters) - An official commission which deals with prisoner pardons in Moscow has recommended that Russian President Vladimir Putin pardon Frode Berg, a Norwegian man jailed for spying, the Interfax news agency reported on Thursday.

Berg, a retired guard on the Norwegian-Russian border, was detained in December 2017 and jailed for 14 years after being convicted of gathering intelligence about nuclear submarines. He pleaded not guilty to charges of espionage on behalf of Norway.