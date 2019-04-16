Russian court jails Norwegian national for 14 years for espionage

Frode Berg, a Norwegian national detained by Russian authorities on suspicion of espionage, looks out of a defendants' cage as he attends a court hearing in Moscow, Russia April 16, 2019. REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina

MOSCOW (Reuters) - A Russian court found a Norwegian man guilty on Tuesday of gathering espionage about Russian nuclear submarines and jailed him for 14 years in a verdict that could strain ties between Russia and its NATO-member neighbor.

Frode Berg, a retired former guard on the Norwegian-Russian border, was detained in Moscow in December 2017 and tried behind closed doors this month. He pleaded not guilty to charges of espionage on behalf of Norway. [nL8N21K1LY]