MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia’s Energy Minister Alexander Novak said on Wednesday he plans to meet U.S. Energy Secretary Rick Perry in January, on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Switzerland’s mountain resort town of Davos, RIA news agency reported.

FILE PHOTO: Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak attends a session of the Russian Energy Week international forum in Moscow, Russia October 3, 2018. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin/File Photo