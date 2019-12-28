Two dead in fire at Russia's Novatek oil and gas field: reports

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Two people have been killed and one injured in a fire in an elevator at Russia’s Novatek northern oil and gas field, news agencies reported on Saturday citing emergency ministry officials.

The fire broke out at East-Tarkosalinskoye field, Novatek’s most mature oil and gas field, in Yamal Nenets region, the Interfax news agency said .

The blaze had been put out, it said.

Novatek did not reply to a request for comment, the emergency ministry office in the region did not respond to phone calls.