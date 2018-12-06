Russia's Novatek seen launching small-scale LNG plant in Baltic Sea in Feb

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia’s largest non-state natural gas producer Novatek will start producing liquefied natural gas on the shore of the Baltic Sea in February, a contractor at the project said on Thursday.

Novatek, along with Gazprombank, is building an LNG plant and terminal in the Baltic Sea port of Vysotsk with a capacity of 660,000 tonnes of the frozen gas per year. The plant’s capacity could be expanded to 800,000 tonnes in 2021.

“There is an ambitious task of launching the operations of the project and loading the first cargo of liquefied natural gas in February 2019,” the contractor, Atomtekhenergo, said in a statement.

Novatek is the main owner of Russia’s largest LNG project, Yamal LNG, with produces gas at the rate of 16.5 million tonnes per year.