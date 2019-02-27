Russia's Novatek turns to Russian technology to ward off U.S. sanctions

A company logo is seen at the sales office of Novatek, Russia's largest independent natural gas producer, in Moscow September 16, 2012. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

LONDON (Reuters) - Russia’s largest non-state natural gas producer Novatek will build all its equipment and technology in Russia to protect itself from U.S. sanctions, its Chief Financial Officer Mark Gyetvay said on Wednesday.

He also told the IP Week conference in London that the company is raising its guidance for production of sea-borne liquefied natural gas (LNG) to 70 million tonnes per year by 2030, against previous guidance of 50-57 million tonnes.

The biggest producer of LNG in the world, Qatar, currently produces 77 million tonnes of the fuel per year and plans to raise it to 110 million by the middle of next decade.