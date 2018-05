MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia’s Finance Ministry said on Tuesday it would offer 30.09 billion rubles ($492 million) worth of OFZ treasury bonds at two auctions on Wednesday.

FILE PHOTO: A woman holds new 200 and 2,000 rouble banknotes in a bank in Moscow, Russia November 21, 2017. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

The ministry said it would offer 15 billion rubles of OFZs maturing in February 2024 RU26223=MM and 15.093 billion rubles of OFZs maturing in February 2028 RU52002=MM.