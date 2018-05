MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia’s Finance Ministry said on Tuesday it would offer 30 billion rubles ($479.92 million) worth of OFZ treasury bonds at two auctions on Wednesday.

The ministry said it would offer 15 billion rubles of OFZs maturing in May 2034 RU26225=MM and 15 billion rubles of OFZs maturing in December 2021 RU25083=MM.