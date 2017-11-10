FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia, bracing for U.S. sanctions, to woo Chinese investors for its bonds
November 10, 2017 / 1:42 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Russia, bracing for U.S. sanctions, to woo Chinese investors for its bonds

Darya Korsunskaya

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia plans to hold a non-deal road show in China soon to pitch its OFZ treasury bonds denominated in yuan to Chinese investors, as a safeguard against new U.S. sanctions causing other foreign investors to exit the bonds, a Russian deputy finance minister said.

“We have been traditionally meeting regulators, now the task is a bit wider - to meet not only regulators but also potential investors who would be ready to buy bonds on the Moscow Exchange,” the deputy minister, Sergei Storchak said.

“We are laying the groundwork to have an alternative just in case our traditional investors take fright. They might be frightened by the new sanctions regime.... We need to be prepared for that,” Storchak said.

Writing by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Christian Lowe

