SOCAR Energoresource sells diesel to Litasco and Vitol

MOSCOW (Reuters) - SOCAR Energoresource LLC has sold to Litasco and Vitol up to 165,000 tonnes of ultra-low sulfur diesel through a tender, industry sources told Reuters on Wednesday.

The deal is for diesel originating from the Antipinsky refinery, loading via the Baltic port of Primorsk during September-October, the sources said.

A SOCAR Energoresource spokesman declined to comment.

SOCAR Energoresource sold via a tender up to 90,000 tonnes of 10 ppm diesel originating from the Antipinsky refinery for loading via the Baltic port of Vysotsk in August and up to 150,000 tonnes for loading via Primorsk over August-September.