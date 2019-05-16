Russia's Antipinsky refinery stops receiving oil deliveries: Ifax

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia’s Antipinsky oil refinery does not plan to receive oil this month and has removed itself from the delivery schedule, Interfax news agency cited oil pipeline monopoly Transneft as saying on Thursday.
A London court has issued a worldwide order to freeze 225 million euros ($252 million) in assets belonging to the oil refinery, owned by New Stream Group, Reuters reported last week.
