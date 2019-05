A flame burning natural gas is seen at an oil refinery located on a branch of the Druzhba oil pipeline, which moves crude through the pipeline westwards to Europe, near Mozyr, some 300 km (186 miles) southeast of Minsk, September 11, 2013. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

MINSK (Reuters) - Belarus plans to seek compensation for direct and indirect losses incurred by the contamination of oil via the Druzhba pipeline, Belta news agency cited Belarusian Deputy Prime Minister Igor Lyashenko as saying on Friday.

Flows through the Druzhba pipeline were suspended late last month due to contaminated crude in the system, sending shockwaves through global oil markets.