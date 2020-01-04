Belarus's Belneftekhim agrees first Russian oil delivery this year

Joint stock company "Mozyr oil refinery" is seen near the town of Mozyr, Belarus January 4, 2020. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

MINSK (Reuters) - Belarusian state energy firm Belneftekhim said on Saturday that Belarus and Russia stood ready to sign a deal on the first delivery of oil from Russia since supplies were halted on Jan. 1 amid a dispute over contract terms.

“Today, documents are being drawn up together with a Russian company to pump the first batch of oil, purchased at a price without premium,” Belneftekhim said in a statement, adding that the volumes would be delivered imminently and would allow for refineries in Belarus to work uninterrupted in January.

