Russia's Putin may discuss Belarus-Kazakh oil proposal next week: Kremlin

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin and Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko may discuss the latter’s proposal for Belarus to buy oil from Kazakhstan when they meet next week in the Kazakh city of Nur-Sultan, the Kremlin said on Thursday.

Lukashenko proposed at a meeting with Kazakhstan’s ambassador in Belarus earlier on Thursday that Kazakhstan enter talks to deliver oil to Belarus.

The envoy said Kazakhstan was prepared to supply oil to Belarus, but that the countries needed to agree such deliveries with Russia across whose territory they would pass.