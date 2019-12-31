Business News
December 31, 2019 / 11:17 AM / Updated 3 hours ago

Kremlin says no deal yet on oil transit between Russia and Belarus

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov listens during Russian President Vladimir Putin's annual end-of-year news conference in Moscow, Russia December 19, 2019. REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia and Belarus have yet to agree on oil transit to Europe in 2020, but the risks of the flows stoppage “should not be exaggerated”, a Kremlin spokesman said on Tuesday.

“We propose not to discuss such apocalyptic scenarios,” Dmitry Peskov told reporters on a daily conference call about the possibility of suspension of Russian oil transit through neighboring Belarus.

A fresh spat over oil could be brewing between Russia and Belarus as Russian suppliers divert large volumes of crude to domestic ports in lieu of a deal on 2020 deliveries between the two countries, according to six industry sources.

Reporting by Polina Devitt; writing by Vladimir Soldatkin, editing by Louise Heavens

