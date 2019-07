MINSK (Reuters) - Belarus’s Naftan refinery has started loading clean Russian oil after a major oil contamination earlier this year, the Polotsktransneft Druzhba pipeline operator said on Thursday.

The operator said in a statement it had started cleaning part of the Druzhba pipeline between Unecha and Polotsk and that it had pumped dirty oil back to Russia from the Unecha-Polotsk-1 section of the pipeline.