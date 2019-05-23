Russia's Transneft agrees oil clean-up plan with Belarus

WARSAW (Reuters) - Russian pipeline monopoly Transneft has agreed a technical plan with Belarus to clean up contaminated Russian oil in the country and Belarus has indicated it approves of the plan, senior Transneft executive Sergei Andronov said on Thursday.

Belarus is a transit country for Russian oil shipments to Poland and beyond.

Poland will receive clean oil on June 9-10 if the plan is successfully implemented, Andronov said.