Poland says receives Russian oil as planned

FILE PHOTO: Pipes reading 'working pipeline' are seen at a line production station on a Druzhba pipeline in Brody, some 460 km (286 miles) west of Kiev January 10, 2007. The station is located on a pipeline that is part of the Druzhba pipeline system taking Russian crude oil via Belarus to western Europe. Belarus said on Wednesday that a compromise has been found to resume exports of Russian supplies via the pipelines, halted for three days by a trade dispute. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

WARSAW (Reuters) - Flows of Russian crude oil to Poland via the Druzhba pipeline are in line with the schedule, Poland’s pipeline operator PERN said on Wednesday, adding that it knows about planned maintenance work in Belarus on the line.

Earlier on Wednesday Interfax news agency reported that Belarus has started maintenance on the Druzhba oil pipeline, the main transit route for Russian oil exports to Europe, resulting in reduced oil supplies to Poland.

“Transit of crude oil to Poland is being carried out according to the schedule and clients are receiving the purchased oil. PERN has information that the Belarusian side is conducting technical works on the pipeline, which were previously planned,” PERN spokeswoman said in an e-mailed statement.

Interfax said that the maintenance would last between Jan. 14 and Jan. 17 at the Mozyr-Gomel 3 part of the Druzhba pipeline, and oil shipments to Poland were reduced to 70,000 tonnes per day, or half of the usual volumes, for that period.

Russia has suspended oil supplies to Belarus from Jan. 1, partially restoring them on Jan. 4, as both countries argue over a new oil contract.

Most of the crude oil refined by Polish oil companies PKN Orlen and Lotos still comes from Russia, although they have diversified their oil supplies in recent years.