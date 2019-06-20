Russia's Transneft says new oil contamination found in Druzhba pipeline: RBC

FILE PHOTO: A flame burning natural gas is seen at an oil refinery located on a branch of the Druzhba oil pipeline, which moves crude through the pipeline westwards to Europe, near Mozyr, some 300 km (186 miles) southeast of Minsk, September 11, 2013. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko/File Photo

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian pipeline monopoly Transneft said on Thursday that more contaminated oil had been found at a section of the Druzhba pipeline from Belarus to Poland, the RBC media portal said.

Pumping was suspended on Wednesday evening but resumed on Thursday, the report cited Transneft as saying.

Russia suspended west-bound flows through the pipeline in April due to excessive levels of organic chloride in the crude, affecting refiners in Germany, Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, Ukraine and Belarus.