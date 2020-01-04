Oil deliveries to Belarusian refineries restart: state energy firm

MINSK (Reuters) - Oil supplies to Belarusian refineries restarted on Saturday and Minsk plans to resume exporting petroleum products by the end of the month, a senior official at the country’s state energy firm was quoted as saying on Saturday.

Deliveries of oil from Russia had been suspended since Jan. 1 amid a dispute over contract terms between Moscow and Minsk.

“The delivery of oil to the Naftan (refinery) began today,” the Belta news agency quoted Vladimir Sizov, deputy chairman of state energy firm Belneftekhim, as saying.