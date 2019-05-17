Belarus' Belnefthekhim says oil transit flows to Ukraine suspended

MINSK (Reuters) - Belarusian state oil company Belnefthekhim said on Friday Russian oil transit flows to Ukraine had been suspended because the country was still struggling to process contaminated crude it received last month.

Russia initially halted supplies to a number of markets late last month after crude being shipped via the Druzhba pipeline was found to be contaminated.

Belnefthekhim said in a statement it planned to resume flows to Ukraine on Sunday night and that flows to Poland had not been resumed.