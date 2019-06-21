Belarus to assess tainted oil losses after August-September maintenance: source

MINSK (Reuters) - Belarus will assess its direct losses from a major Russian oil contamination once maintenance has been carried out at its refineries over August and September, a source close to talks between Russia and Belarus told Reuters on Friday.

Russia has agreed to supply 30,000 tonnes of crude oil to Belarus’s Naftan refinery to compensate for a shortfall of supply due to the contamination, the source said.

Russia and Belarus are discussing the possibility of Russia supplying a further 170,000 tonnes of crude to Belarus, the source said.